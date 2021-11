PBS: For Climate Mitigation and Fire Suppression, Why Not Leave it to Beavers? November 20, 2021

PBS. spot above is the best video I’ve seen in a week, at least, and gives some depth to the discussion about Beaver’s ability to mitigate drought and fire in vulnerable areas.

The vid features Dr Emily Fairfax. who I interviewed a few years ago on the topic – her popular stop motion animation shows how beavers work their magic, below.

Below, short clip from my interview with Dr Fairfax.