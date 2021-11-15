Report: Vancouver “Cut off” by Extreme Flooding

November 15, 2021

From 121 F heat in June to unprecedented flooding now.

Kelowna Now:

There is currently no way to drive between Vancouver and the rest of Canada.

Flooding and mudslides had closed most routes between the coast and BC Interior over the past 24 hours, but the back route through Whistler on Hwy 99 remained open this morning.

That changed shortly after 11 am, when DriveBC reported that a mudslide 42 kilometres south of Lillooet had shut down Hwy 99 as well.

The only way to drive between the coast and the rest of Canada at this time is through the United States.

However, Washington is also seeing highway closures due to the inclement weather and residents would need a COVID-19 test to re-enter Canada.

The Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are now completely cut off from the rest of British Columbia and the country by road.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
