Report: Vancouver “Cut off” by Extreme Flooding November 15, 2021

From 121 F heat in June to unprecedented flooding now.

Kelowna Now:

There is currently no way to drive between Vancouver and the rest of Canada.

Flooding and mudslides had closed most routes between the coast and BC Interior over the past 24 hours, but the back route through Whistler on Hwy 99 remained open this morning.

That changed shortly after 11 am, when DriveBC reported that a mudslide 42 kilometres south of Lillooet had shut down Hwy 99 as well.

The only way to drive between the coast and the rest of Canada at this time is through the United States.

However, Washington is also seeing highway closures due to the inclement weather and residents would need a COVID-19 test to re-enter Canada.

The Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are now completely cut off from the rest of British Columbia and the country by road.

Only 140 days since we witnessed one of the most profound record-shattering heat records in observed history. Canada 🇨🇦



In the last 24 hours, parts of British Columbia in Canada are now reporting their wettest day in recorded history after record-breaking atmospheric river. pic.twitter.com/TE9Sqab6Iy — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 15, 2021

Serious atmospheric river blasting NW Washington & SW British Columbia.

* Nearly 160K customers w/o power in Wash (+more in BC)

* Per @NWSSeattle four rivers set all-time high water levels Mon

* Entire communities engulfed in flood waters

More info: https://t.co/WxSjoOK4fR 1/2 https://t.co/HUalW5O7fT — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 15, 2021

Very heavy rainfall in the Pacific Northwest, courtesy of an atmospheric river, has prompted a few flood warnings for the region this morning.



A very brief chance to dry out materializes by mid-week before the next system rolls in.https://t.co/ii4rTGVF5e

MG pic.twitter.com/jnmuH6IsAz — Weather.us – Weather Forecasts For Professionals (@WeatherdotUS) November 15, 2021

Just shocking footage of some of the flooding damage out of #MerrittBC, courtesy of @CFJC_Today. The entire city has been ordered to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/3YlExCBwGH — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 15, 2021

This footage out of Merritt is heartbreaking.



The entire City of #Merritt is now under an evacuation order due to surging floodwaters from the Coldwater River.



The city’s mayor is urging residents to stay calm.@EmconServicesBC #BCFlood #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/k6R25Z61P2 — Alanna Kelly (@AlannaKellyNews) November 15, 2021

From 120F in late June, to a 1 in 100 year flood in November in BC. Both extreme heat and extreme floods are made worse by a warmer climate. https://t.co/B58PD4j86X — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) November 16, 2021