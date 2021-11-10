Making the Sausage at Glasgow November 10, 2021

I’m somewhat fascinated with the business reporting from the Glasgow COP meeting.

First of all, Diana Olick of CNBC is doing great work on a number of fronts, secondly, the process that you’re seeing is a bunch of business leaders who generally get that climate is a problem, a big one, while they are trying to steer these giant ships, (Pepsico in the clip above) thru a global transition the likes of which no one has ever seen.

So the conversation includes things like, what concerns does a giant food company have about extreme weather, and water supplies? Where does the plastic for your packaging come from, what is the composition of your transport fleet, (they are going to be buying Tesla electric trucks), and the company’s need for policy makers to pivot the wider grid to renewables to lower the overall footprint of the operation, beyond what the company can do by itself.

It may possibly be that all this is just rearranging the deck chairs on said giant ship, that the Extinction Rebellion demonstrators are right – or it may be that this is just what the “in between” process looks like as we move toward a decarbonized goal as the vast majority of global citizens are still eating, drinking, driving, and demanding services that use energy in one form or another.

I offer this as just food for thought on the complexity of speeding this process up (as we must), seeing as there is no foreseeable circumstance where everything comes suddenly to a crunching, or crunchy, halt and the green millennium magically dawns.

Looking over the products below, I did not realize that my favorite hummus, which I eat to lower my meat consumption and carbon footprint, actually comes from this giant corporation. Food for more than thought.