New Ad: Net F**ked by 2050

November 7, 2021

New Juice Media spot features Greta Thunberg..

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “New Ad: Net F**ked by 2050”

  1. Gary Evans (@Sustainable_EN) Says:

    November 7, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    Net Zero = Not Zero

    Great video.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: