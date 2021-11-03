Greta: I’ll Stop Cussing

with Peter Sinclair
I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language. In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice. #COP26— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 3, 2021
Maybe she got a call from her Mother.
Greta Thunberg drops an F-bomb and chants “No more blah blah blah” outside the UN climate change conference pic.twitter.com/KmQo4visNW— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 1, 2021
