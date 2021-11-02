October Record Warm

with Peter Sinclair
It's like the planet has a fever.October 2020 helps show the impacts of a changing climate. The Arctic did not freeze due to warmth stored in vast areas of open water – this was a record breaking month for lack of ice.The air temperature was extremely high compared to normal. pic.twitter.com/Z0R7LH5gbA— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 5, 2020
It's like the planet has a fever.October 2020 helps show the impacts of a changing climate. The Arctic did not freeze due to warmth stored in vast areas of open water – this was a record breaking month for lack of ice.The air temperature was extremely high compared to normal. pic.twitter.com/Z0R7LH5gbA
Bit confused as unclear if Scott has mixed up 2021 with 2020, as October of 2021 while still concerning is not that dramatic in comparison.
=====================================
“Overall, since 1979, October has lost 3.45 million square kilometers (1.33 million square miles) of ice, based on the linear trend. This is equivalent to twice the size of the state of Alaska.
This ranked eighth lowest in the long-term satellite data record, tied with 2017. It was 1.44 million square kilometers (556,000 square miles) greater than the record low of 5.33 million square kilometers (2.06 million square miles) recorded in 2020, and 1.58 million square kilometers (610,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 long-term average.”
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/2021/11/winter-is-settling-in/
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,810 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
November 2, 2021 at 8:07 pm
Bit confused as unclear if Scott has mixed up 2021 with 2020, as October of 2021 while still concerning is not that dramatic in comparison.
=====================================
“Overall, since 1979, October has lost 3.45 million square kilometers (1.33 million square miles) of ice, based on the linear trend. This is equivalent to twice the size of the state of Alaska.
This ranked eighth lowest in the long-term satellite data record, tied with 2017. It was 1.44 million square kilometers (556,000 square miles) greater than the record low of 5.33 million square kilometers (2.06 million square miles) recorded in 2020, and 1.58 million square kilometers (610,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 long-term average.”
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/2021/11/winter-is-settling-in/