Glasgow: Leaders Make Promises on Methane, Forests, Decarbonization

November 2, 2021

Diana Olick at CNBC – “Government can commit billions to combat climate change, but the financial markets, – they can commit trillions.”

  1. redskylite Says:

    November 2, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Lets hope it’s not just more blah, blah, blah or promises blowing in the wind, based on the whims of voting and popularity. .

    The world “has been here before” with a declaration in 2014 in New York “which failed to slow deforestation at all”.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-59088498

