“The Challenge of Our Lifetimes”: Biden’s Climate Address in Glasgow

with Peter Sinclair
Notably absent from Biden’s speech – no actual new U.S. pledges. Not that he could do that with a Congress unable to pass even renewable tax credits before COP26. While this is going on, Manchin is making noise again that he won’t support the BBB reconciliation bill:
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,809 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
November 1, 2021 at 4:01 pm
Notably absent from Biden’s speech – no actual new U.S. pledges. Not that he could do that with a Congress unable to pass even renewable tax credits before COP26. While this is going on, Manchin is making noise again that he won’t support the BBB reconciliation bill: