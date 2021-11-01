Planting Sequoias: In the UK, Tree Planting as a Carbon Hedge
November 1, 2021
Don’t be deluded into thinking it’s nearly enough, but tree planting is among the many options we will need to pursue to draw down carbon.
with Peter Sinclair
Don’t be deluded into thinking it’s nearly enough, but tree planting is among the many options we will need to pursue to draw down carbon.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat