Chevron Opponent Jailed in First “Corporate Prosecution” October 31, 2021

In his last public interview before reporting to jail, @SDonziger says Chevron launched a legal attack against him after he successfully sued the oil giant for ecological devastation in the Ecuadorian Amazon. https://t.co/4I9KsGZJOn pic.twitter.com/yEf8uS3E0W — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) October 31, 2021

Don’t think that Steven Donziger’s legal issue is abstract and has no meaning for you.

As energy giants come under increasing pressure, the precedent of corporate directed prosecution is a concern to us all.

Above, short clip. Full interview below.

Amnesty International:

In this joint letter, Amnesty International and other civil societies, express their concerns about the situation of Steven Donziger, a US human rights lawyer who has been sentenced to six months in prison and denied the opportunity to be granted bail while he appeals a conviction on a politically motivated contempt of court charge, after having spent more than two years in pre-trial house arrest. They are seriously concerned that the case against him appears to be in retaliation for his work in defence of the rights of Indigenous peoples in Ecuador who were victims of Chevron Corporation’s oil dumping.