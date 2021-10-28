And Now, a New Message from the Australian Government

with Peter Sinclair
The Australien Government has made an ad about the policies it's taking to the #COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative.👉 We're on Patreon: https://t.co/e6YAu92IgT pic.twitter.com/NaCTHEs42s— theJuiceMedia (@thejuicemedia) October 28, 2021
Strewth mate, that Sheila sure has command of some mean languages there!
“Honest Government” ads by Australien Government (note spelling) have uniformly been GREAT and hard hitting. This one is no exception!! Thanks for sharing.
