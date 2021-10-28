And Now, a New Message from the Australian Government

October 28, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “And Now, a New Message from the Australian Government”

  1. All English Matters Says:

    October 28, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Strewth mate, that Sheila sure has command of some mean languages there!

    Reply
  2. Don Osborn Says:

    October 28, 2021 at 11:25 am

    “Honest Government” ads by Australien Government (note spelling) have uniformly been GREAT and hard hitting. This one is no exception!! Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: