Take if From Someone Who Knows: Extinction Sucks

October 27, 2021

Commenter Redskylite shared this, I thought it deserved more attention.

  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    October 27, 2021 at 7:50 am

    From the video description:

    While fossil fuel subsidies tend to be an unequalising tool – as the lion’s share of the benefits concentrate among the rich – these subsidies also represent an important portion of poor peoples’ incomes that otherwise must be paid for energy consumption. Fossil fuel subsidies’ removal thus could easily become an income- and energy-impoverishing strategy. This contributes to making fossil fuels reform difficult, and imposes a key barrier to transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources.

    With any talk of removing subsidies, the poor will suffer (if not pay) the most. “Moral hazard” subsidies—flood insurance, mortgage interest deduction, certain agriculture, cheap petrol—should be converted into needs-based assistance for those who need it the most. This removes a market distortion and gives the poor a way to drive the market in a more useful fashion.

  3. jimbills Says:

    October 27, 2021 at 10:46 am

    We’ll see how COP26 goes. Here’s where we are:

    Emissions Gap Report 2021
    https://www.unep.org/resources/emissions-gap-report-2021

    ‘The emissions gap remains large: compared to previous unconditional NDCs, the new pledges for 2030 reduce projected 2030 emissions by only 7.5 per cent, whereas 30 per cent is needed for 2°C and 55 per cent is needed for 1.5°C.’

    The U.S. is trying to get the reconciliation bill done before COP26. Manchin has largely succeeded in getting all of the ‘stick’ elements out of the bill, leaving the ‘carrots’:

    There are going to be significant tax breaks for renewables. That’s most of what the ‘$500 billion for the climate’ headline is about. Biden will then pitch that as a massive breakthrough for COP26. It’s something, definitely. It will put renewables on firmer ground business-wise, but it leaves FF with no penalties, keeps all previous FF subsidies in place, and issues no mandate or goals on the electrical sector to clean up faster than they themselves want.

