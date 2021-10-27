Take if From Someone Who Knows: Extinction Sucks
October 27, 2021
Commenter Redskylite shared this, I thought it deserved more attention.
with Peter Sinclair
October 27, 2021 at 7:48 am
The home URL is here: https://dontchooseextinction.com/
October 27, 2021 at 7:50 am
From the video description:
With any talk of removing subsidies, the poor will suffer (if not pay) the most. “Moral hazard” subsidies—flood insurance, mortgage interest deduction, certain agriculture, cheap petrol—should be converted into needs-based assistance for those who need it the most. This removes a market distortion and gives the poor a way to drive the market in a more useful fashion.
October 27, 2021 at 10:46 am
We’ll see how COP26 goes. Here’s where we are:
Emissions Gap Report 2021
https://www.unep.org/resources/emissions-gap-report-2021
‘The emissions gap remains large: compared to previous unconditional NDCs, the new pledges for 2030 reduce projected 2030 emissions by only 7.5 per cent, whereas 30 per cent is needed for 2°C and 55 per cent is needed for 1.5°C.’
The U.S. is trying to get the reconciliation bill done before COP26. Manchin has largely succeeded in getting all of the ‘stick’ elements out of the bill, leaving the ‘carrots’:
There are going to be significant tax breaks for renewables. That’s most of what the ‘$500 billion for the climate’ headline is about. Biden will then pitch that as a massive breakthrough for COP26. It’s something, definitely. It will put renewables on firmer ground business-wise, but it leaves FF with no penalties, keeps all previous FF subsidies in place, and issues no mandate or goals on the electrical sector to clean up faster than they themselves want.