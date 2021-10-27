New Evidence: Investor Action on Climate Must Be Working October 27, 2021

Viewers here will know that the world’s largest investment firm, Blackrock, has made a very public turn away from fossil fuels. It’s not that they’ve suddenly become GreenPeace, but they are turning a very large ship to a new course away from carbon.

It’s legit to have doubts about whether this is Greenwashing, and maybe some of it is, but if you needed any evidence that the change is real, and causing some heartburn in the right hearts, see above.

My Blackrock vid below.