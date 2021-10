Music Break: Red Clay Ramblers – Wind and Rain October 27, 2021

Sending this out to the folks recovering from twin Bomb Cyclones in the west, and those now getting hammered in the East.

The Red Clay Ramblers were a fiddle driven Old-Timey group that was active in the 70s and 80s.

Wind and Rain was a traditional favorite in their repertoire.

Below, Jerry Garcia’s version, with David Grisman: