Twin Cyclones Stormed the West last Week

with Peter Sinclair
Two powerful storm systems, three days apart. Impressive side-by-side of these big swirls approaching the U.S. & Canadian West Coast. pic.twitter.com/Ay0Mqhajak— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 25, 2021
Tallying our climate numbers. Looks like 4.02 inches of rain for the calendar day in downtown SF. By far the wettest Oct day ever (old record 2.48 inches 10/13/09). 4th Wettest day EVER in SF with records back to Gold Rush. #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/JwlmhviJOC— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2021
You've been asking for it, and we're delivering.Rainfall totals (omitting areas that are still seeing rain)This includes rain ahead of the front as well as some lingering showers.you can find the big list for the Bay Area here:https://t.co/tWmwafdjIv#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fH70GxxO4U— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2021
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
