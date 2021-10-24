Following Fire and Drought, Torrential Record Storm in West

with Peter Sinclair
Yeah, hate to see it, but, frankly, there’s nothing shocking here.
Nothing to see here. Move along home.
Have been warned that climate disruption would be crazy. And so now, when it’s too late to stop it at this level, you want us to get upset?
We can stop it from getting worse the day we zero greenhouse gas emissions. Until you buy and act on that, don’t bother me with your whining.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
October 24, 2021 at 10:39 pm
