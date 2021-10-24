Following Fire and Drought, Torrential Record Storm in West

October 24, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Following Fire and Drought, Torrential Record Storm in West”

  1. ecoquant Says:

    October 24, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    Yeah, hate to see it, but, frankly, there’s nothing shocking here.

    Nothing to see here. Move along home.

    Have been warned that climate disruption would be crazy. And so now, when it’s too late to stop it at this level, you want us to get upset?

    We can stop it from getting worse the day we zero greenhouse gas emissions. Until you buy and act on that, don’t bother me with your whining.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: