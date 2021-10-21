To Whom it May Concern: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Clean Energy Policies October 21, 2021

New Research today from Yale and George Mason University.

Turns out people like clean energy and don’t want the planet to become uninhabitable.

Yale Program on Climate Change Communication:

Global Warming and Clean Energy as Government Priorities

60% of registered voters say global warming should be a high or very high priority for the president and Congress.

69% of registered voters say developing sources of clean energy should be a high or very high priority for the president and Congress.

Global Warming and Energy Policies

Majorities of registered voters support a range of policies to reduce carbon pollution and promote clean energy. These include:

86% support providing tax incentives or rebates to homeowners, landlords, and businesses to make existing buildings more energy efficient.

81% support funding more research into renewable energy sources.

81% support providing tax rebates to people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels.

79% support providing tax incentives or rebates to homeowners, landlords, and businesses to purchase appliances that can be powered without burning fossil fuels.

75% support setting aside 30% of America’s lands and waters for conservation by 2030.

75% support regulating carbon dioxide as a pollutant.

74% support requiring publicly traded corporations to disclose how much carbon pollution they produce

70% support transitioning the U.S. economy (including electric utilities, transportation, buildings, and industry) from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050.

70% support increasing federal funding to low-income communities and communities of color who are disproportionally harmed by air and water pollution.

69% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a tax on the carbon pollution they produce, and using that revenue to reduce other taxes (such as the federal income tax) by an equal amount (i.e., a revenue-neutral carbon tax).

66% support requiring electric utilities to produce 100% of their electricity from renewable energy sources by the year 2035.

Declaring Climate Change a National Emergency

63% support a U.S. president declaring global warming a national emergency if Congress does not act.

Energy Production as an Economic Issue

52% say that policies to promote clean energy will improve economic growth and create jobs, while 31% say these policies will reduce growth and cost jobs.

64% say that increasing production of clean energy in the U.S. will produce more new jobs than will increasing fossil fuel production.

Who Should Act?

73% say corporations and industry should do more to address global warming.

Half or more say the following should do more to address global warming: citizens (69%), the Republican Party (66%), the U.S. Congress (64%), their local government officials (61%), the Democratic Party (60%), their governor (60%), the media (59%), President Biden (58%), and they themselves (55%).

Local and State Government Action on Global Warming

Majorities support climate-friendly policies for their local community, including providing funding to help homeowners make energy-efficient improvements to their homes (85%), increasing the availability of public transportation in their county (85%), and constructing bike paths and installing bike lanes on city streets (80%).