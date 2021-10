UnManufacturing: Tesla Co-Founder Turns to Lithium Recycling October 19, 2021

When you hear the bogus “but Lithium mining” nonsense, remember that we mine literally a 100,000 times as much coal as we do Lithium, so that even a 20-40x expansion is still going to be minor by comparison (add in fracking, drilling, etc)

And Lithium, unlike coal, is recyclable.