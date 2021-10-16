Fall Foliage Flopping: How Climate Change is Altering October October 16, 2021

The last 30 days have been off the charts warm in the eastern half of the nation, especially Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. Record Warmest over a huge area and 4-8 degrees F above normal. Foliage is two weeks + behind in many areas. (Maps Climate Toolbox) pic.twitter.com/M3bWt1f2AG — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) October 16, 2021

Why we can’t have nice things anymore.

Washington Post:

Predicting the peak of fall color is complicated. The timing and quality of color changes depend on a combination of temperatures, precipitation and sunlight. The best fall color displays occur after sunshine-filled days and cooler nights, following healthy doses of rain in the summer.

But Cote and researchers have found that estimating fall peak has become even trickier in recent decades. Warmer temperatures have delayed the onset of fall, pushing the peak of fall leaf season back as much as a week in some areas over the past seven decades. Extreme weather events have abruptly curtailed recent seasons or caused the color of the leaves to become duller.

“There has been and will be more variability year-to-year and more uncertainty,” said Andy Finton, a forest ecologist with the Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts. “With climate change, it just adds more complexity to an already complex phenomenon.”

This year, Finton expected a good fall season because of an especially wet summer, for instance. But a recent bout of warm weather in the eastern United States — one of many this summer — could keep the colorful leaves at bay a little longer and lessen their vibrancy.