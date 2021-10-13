“The most profound experience I can imagine”: William Shatner’s Mind Blown by “Overview Effect” October 13, 2021

You know that the original Captain Kirk of TV’s Star Trek, 90 year old William Shatner was launched into space this week. You may not have seen his overwhelmed reaction,].

Do we have to launch rich guys into space to get them to understand what some of the world’s poorest people have known from the beginning?

Shatner’s reaction is so spontaneous and overflowing, he’s clearly describing the effect that many astronauts have been describing from the beginning. This utterly beautiful video is essential.

“A new kind of self awareness.”