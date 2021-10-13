“The most profound experience I can imagine”: William Shatner’s Mind Blown by “Overview Effect”

October 13, 2021

You know that the original Captain Kirk of TV’s Star Trek, 90 year old William Shatner was launched into space this week. You may not have seen his overwhelmed reaction,].

Do we have to launch rich guys into space to get them to understand what some of the world’s poorest people have known from the beginning?

Shatner’s reaction is so spontaneous and overflowing, he’s clearly describing the effect that many astronauts have been describing from the beginning. This utterly beautiful video is essential.
“A new kind of self awareness.”

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: