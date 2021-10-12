Trumpist Solution to Sea Level Rise: Get Rid of Boats October 12, 2021

All righty then.

Republicans are desperate for a way to find their footing on climate change. Realizing that, after a summer of shocking extreme weather events, public alarm on climate is rising sharply.

Moreover, Republicans know they lost the last election principally in suburbs that were formerly safe for them, as women and college educated voters deserted them precisely on issues like climate. Ominously for the GOP, climate impacts are no longer limited to polar bears on the cover of magazines, but are hammering suburbs in key electoral states like Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada.

Easy to understand that puzzled Repubs are noodling around their “conservative” solutions to the problem they’ve been actively denying for 40 years.

Raw Story:

A Republican state legislative candidate in Virginia posed an interesting question on Twitter recently.

I’m curious, Do you think the sea level would lower, if we just took all the boats out of the water? Just a thought, not a statement,” wrote Scott Pio, who is challenging Democratic Del. David Reid in Loudoun County’s District 32.

One problem for Repubs is that they’ve spent 30 years attracting a crowd of science-illiterate morons as candidates. Half a decade ago, then rising star in the party Bobby Jindal suggested Republicans “stop being the stupid party”. That movement has only accelerated, and Jindal is no longer on anyone’s list of Presidential hopefuls.