Commenter Demevilwayz on this YouTube post:

..he sings about a man who dreamed about a woman named fatma. and he was so in love and knew she was real that he traveled the whole country to find her. hes from the south and the girl lives in the north. the meaning behind it is that mali is one country and that the people should realise that instead of seperating it in north and south like the man in the song did until he finds his love..