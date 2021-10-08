CEO: Climate Costs Now Higher than Cost of Solutions

The U.S. disaster costs for the first 9 months of 2021 are $104.8 B, surpassing the costs for all of 2020 ($100.2 B) Hurricane Ida is the most costly disaster in 2021, > $60 billion and will be ranked among the top-five most costly hurricanes on record. https://t.co/cR23ZMoXqN pic.twitter.com/8Nr94iKDqj

NOAA:

For September, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 67.8°F, 3.0°F above the 20th-century average, the fifth-warmest September in the 127-year period of record. For the year-to-date, the contiguous U.S. temperature was 57.0°F, 1.9°F above the 20th-century average, ranking 10th warmest in the January-September record.

NCEI updated the 2021 billion-dollar weather and climate disaster dataset to include 10 additional events — five severe storm events, four tropical cyclone events and one wildfire event. This brings the year-to-date total to 18 weather and climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each across the U.S. and is four events shy of the 2020 record for the most disasters on record in a calendar year.