New Video: Climate Change Brings Sticker Shock to Home Insurance

October 7, 2021

“If governments can’t get their act together and do this, insurance companies might do it for them.” – Andy Hoffman, University of Michigan, Ross School of Business

Front page articles in The Washington Post and New York Times in recent weeks underline the realization among business leaders, and increasingly, homeowners, that climate change is not just about polar bears. Insurance, mortgages, and the communities they live in may be at stake.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “New Video: Climate Change Brings Sticker Shock to Home Insurance”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    October 7, 2021 at 9:07 am

    I predict we’ll see it over and over again: Municipalities will opt for expensive adaptation and mitigation projects which are viable only with a high and healthy tax base, and be stuck with it as the property values (and associated tax revenue) drops. Levee maintenance? Fancy flood-gate maintenance? That takes money.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: