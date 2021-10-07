New Video: Climate Change Brings Sticker Shock to Home Insurance October 7, 2021

“If governments can’t get their act together and do this, insurance companies might do it for them.” – Andy Hoffman, University of Michigan, Ross School of Business

Front page articles in The Washington Post and New York Times in recent weeks underline the realization among business leaders, and increasingly, homeowners, that climate change is not just about polar bears. Insurance, mortgages, and the communities they live in may be at stake.