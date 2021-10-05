“Troubling” Projections for Lake Powell
October 5, 2021
Best reporting on a lot of these issues comes from local TV stations. Here, report on Lake Powell’s reservoir from a Salt Lake City station.
with Peter Sinclair
October 5, 2021 at 5:41 pm
“UN weather agency warns of water crisis without urgent reforms.
Climate change is expected to increase water-related hazards such as droughts and floods while the number of people living with water stress is expected to soar due to growing scarcity and population growth.”
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/un-weather-agency-warns-water-crisis-without-urgent-reforms-2021-10-05/