Nobel Committee Recognizes Climate Modeling Pioneers

October 5, 2021

BBC:

Three scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on understanding complex systems, such as the Earth’s climate.

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were announced as the winners at an event in Stockholm.

Research by Manabe and Hasselmann led to computer models of the Earth’s climate that could predict the impact of global warming.

The winners will share the prize money of 10 million krona (£842,611).

It is incredibly difficult to predict the long-term behaviour of complex physical systems such as the climate. Computer models that anticipate how it will respond to surging greenhouse gas emissions have therefore been crucial to our understanding of global warming as a planetary emergency.

Below, Manabe and others predicted that climate changes would be politically destabilizing in critical regions like the Middle East.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Nobel Committee Recognizes Climate Modeling Pioneers”

  1. redskylite Says:

    October 5, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    It’s good to see the work and early warnings from these three visionary scientists, recognized and rewarded. Now it’s up to the rest of us, especially politicians, energy providers and industry leaders, to heed the conclusions.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: