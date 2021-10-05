Nobel Committee Recognizes Climate Modeling Pioneers
October 5, 2021
Three scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on understanding complex systems, such as the Earth’s climate.
Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were announced as the winners at an event in Stockholm.
Research by Manabe and Hasselmann led to computer models of the Earth’s climate that could predict the impact of global warming.
The winners will share the prize money of 10 million krona (£842,611).
It is incredibly difficult to predict the long-term behaviour of complex physical systems such as the climate. Computer models that anticipate how it will respond to surging greenhouse gas emissions have therefore been crucial to our understanding of global warming as a planetary emergency.
Below, Manabe and others predicted that climate changes would be politically destabilizing in critical regions like the Middle East.
October 5, 2021 at 5:26 pm
It’s good to see the work and early warnings from these three visionary scientists, recognized and rewarded. Now it’s up to the rest of us, especially politicians, energy providers and industry leaders, to heed the conclusions.
October 5, 2021 at 5:29 pm
“Exposure to deadly urban heat worldwide has tripled in recent decades, says study.
The analysis revealed that the number of person-days in which city dwellers were exposed went from 40 billion per year in 1983 to 119 billion in 2016—a threefold increase. ”
https://news.climate.columbia.edu/2021/10/04/exposure-to-deadly-urban-heat-worldwide-has-tripled-in-recent-decades-says-study/