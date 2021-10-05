Nobel Committee Recognizes Climate Modeling Pioneers

BBC:

Three scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on understanding complex systems, such as the Earth’s climate.

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were announced as the winners at an event in Stockholm.

Research by Manabe and Hasselmann led to computer models of the Earth’s climate that could predict the impact of global warming.

The winners will share the prize money of 10 million krona (£842,611).

It is incredibly difficult to predict the long-term behaviour of complex physical systems such as the climate. Computer models that anticipate how it will respond to surging greenhouse gas emissions have therefore been crucial to our understanding of global warming as a planetary emergency.