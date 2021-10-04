You Need to Watch the Facebook Whistleblower October 4, 2021

Since, with Facebook down, you probably have some time on your hands.

You really should listen to these, since for those of us that deal with misinformation, Facebook is Public Enemy Number One.

A good example of the intersection between climate denial, misinformation, attacks on clean energy, and instigating violence on Facebook would be Kevon Martis, a well known operative of the Fossil Fuel lobbying group E&E Legal, who is active across the midwest opposing clean energy with intimidation, misinformation, and bullying tactics. Below, his Facebook feed featured this piece right around the time that insurrectionists invaded the Michigan Capitol to threaten legislators, and months before insurrectionists murderously broke in to the US capitol.