Oil Spill Killing Wildlife in Southern Cal October 4, 2021

Wall Street Journal:

Saturday morning, workers from Houston-based Amplify EnergyCorp. noticed oil in the water near an oil-processing plant off the coast of Huntington Beach, Calif. The offshore platform receives oil from about 70 wells and then sends it to a local refinery.

Where did the spill happen?

The spill took place underwater about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, one of several famed beaches in Orange County. Huntington Beach is located about 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

How bad is the oil spill?

The spill totaled about 126,000 gallons of oil. By Sunday, there were reports of dead fish and birds washing ashore near Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Several beaches were closed. Local health officials told residents in the affected area to avoid walking, swimming or surfing near the affected beaches and wetlands. They also advised people to avoid touching any oil on beaches or attempting to rescue any wildlife affected by the oil.

Sad. A pool of ocean water, caked with oily goop. A handful of fish caught beneath the surface.



This is a tiny fraction of the wildlife impact we’ll see from the oil spill off of Southern California’s coast.@NBCNews pic.twitter.com/S52gf8nkGi — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) October 4, 2021

Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, said the county planned to issue a health advisory related to the spill. He advised residents to seek medical attention if they experience effects from vapors such as irritation to their eyes and throat or dizziness and vomiting.

Rep. Michelle Steel sent a letter Sunday to President Biden requesting a major disaster declaration for Orange County.

Who is Amplify Energy?

Amplify Energy is a smaller oil-and-gas company that focuses on older fields across the U.S., including in the waters off the coast of California. It also has operations in Wyoming, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana according to its website. Before the spill, it had a market capitalization of nearly $219 million. The company’s chief executive is Martyn Willsher, who took over the role in January after working for years at the company and in the oil-and-gas industry.

What happens next?

Much is still unknown about the cause of the spill and the Coast Guard has promised a round-the-clock investigation. Amplify Energy said it is working with federal and state authorities and has sent a remotely operated vehicle to investigate the source of the release.

Mr. Willsher said at a briefing Sunday that the company suspects the leak occurred somewhere along a pipeline 4½ miles offshore that connects a platform named Elly to the coast. Elly produces from a the large Beta offshore oil field. The platform was installed in 1980, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, and processes production from two other platforms.

He said the company’s operations were shut down as divers were trying to find the source and cause of the spill in a pipeline about 80 to 100 feet underwater. “We will do everything in our power to ensure that this is recovered as quickly as possible,” he said.