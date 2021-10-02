Governors Address Range Anxiety in Midwest October 2, 2021

With a mind to the future of the midwest’s auto manufacturing future, rust belt governor’s joined to coordinate an optimal EV charging network.

WILX:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining her colleagues in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to work together on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Midwest region, by signing the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest Memorandum of Understanding (REV Midwest).

The purpose of REV Midwest is to mutually accelerate vehicle electrification throughout the Midwest Region.

REV Midwest is designed to provide the foundation for car electrification. It is also intended to create vital commercial corridors to safeguard economic security, grow jobs, futureproof interstate commerce, reduce harmful emissions, improve public health, and advance innovation.

The memorandum is also aimed at ensuring the entire Midwest region can efficiently compete for new private investment and federal funding for vehicle electrification.

“Today’s REV Midwest partnership is a bipartisan effort to build the future of mobility and electrification and connect our communities,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Our partnership will enable the Midwest to lead on electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions, spur innovation, and create good-paying jobs.”

In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, Whitmer’s enthusiasm on the collaboration of Midwest governors was shared by the group.

“The Midwest has the ingenuity and the drive to develop innovative solutions to curb climate change,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “I am proud to work with my fellow Midwest governors to not only reduce pollution, but protect public health, create jobs, and increase consumer choice across the region.”

Increasing access to charging infrastructure and reducing anxiety potential electric car buyers feel about range is predicted to support electric vehicle adoption.

An estimated 105,000 new jobs in the utility sector are predicted to be needed to deploy EV charging infrastructure by 2030. The states will work together with the industry to understand future workforce needs and support workforce training programs to build the transportation system of the future.