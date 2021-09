Flash Drought in Oklahoma September 30, 2021

This is what's known as a "flash #drought".



Left: Oklahoma's drought status on Aug. 31



Right: Their status on Sep. 28 pic.twitter.com/qr2a9cTSJ9 — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 30, 2021

“Flash drought” – becoming more common under climate-changed regime. A relatively short period of dryness can pull a lot of moisture from soil.

Below, Kevin Trenberth on droughts, from 2015.