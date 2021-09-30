Biden Reinstating Bird Protection: Oil/Gas not Happy

But I thought is was “windmills” that killed birds?

New York Times:

The Biden administration on Wednesday restored protections for migratory birds that were loosened under former President Donald J. Trump, a move celebrated by conservationists but expected to exacerbate tensions between the administration and the oil and gas industry.

The move comes as some bird species have been disappearing from the planet. North America has lost almost three billion birds in the past 50 years, scientists said. In addition to suffering from habitat loss and climate change, they are killed by collisions with buildings, power lines and communication towers. They die in oil waste pits and oil spills.

Deb Haaland, the secretary of the Department of Interior, said the agency will formally revoke a rule enacted in the waning days of the Trump presidency that shielded businesses, landowners and others from legal consequences if their activities unintentionally killed birds.

That meant a construction crew that knocked down a barn with owl nests, or an oil company responsible for a catastrophic spill that killed thousands of birds, could not be punished.

Instead, the Biden administration will return to a longstanding interpretation of the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act that prohibits “incidental” harm to birds, Ms. Haaland said. She said reinstating federal protections is a critical step because while some industries have taken voluntary measures to protect birds, populations are still declining.

The losses are part of a growing global biodiversity crisis — driven by habitat loss, climate change and other human activities — that puts a million species at risk of extinction. Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing 22 animals and one plant from the endangered species list because they have gone extinct. One, the Bachman’s warbler, was a migratory songbird that hasn’t been seen since 1988.

“This moment, as sobering as it is, can serve as a wake up call,” Ms. Haaland said during a call with journalists. “Our children and grandchildren will not know the Earth as we do unless we change the status quo.”

But restoring protections that were lost under former President Trump are not enough, said Erik Schneider, policy manager at the National Audubon Society. He wants the Biden administration go beyond the new regulation.