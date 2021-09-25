Greta Thunberg: There is No Compromise with Physics

with Peter Sinclair
”We must also keep in mind that we cannot negotiate and compromise with nature and the laws of physics.” Full interview with @Luisamneubauer and me here https://t.co/THj8r1dNuo pic.twitter.com/EMlxkhiPLO— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2021
”We must also keep in mind that we cannot negotiate and compromise with nature and the laws of physics.” Full interview with @Luisamneubauer and me here https://t.co/THj8r1dNuo pic.twitter.com/EMlxkhiPLO
Interesting interview today with her in the Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2021/sep/25/greta-thunberg-i-really-see-the-value-of-friendship-apart-from-the-climate-almost-nothing-else-matters
September 25, 2021 at 2:19 pm
