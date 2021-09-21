Shell Shelving Shale. BP Edging to Exit Fossil Fuels September 21, 2021

The ship is taking on water.

Reuters:

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Deep in the Oman desert lies one of BP’s more lucrative projects, a mass of steel pipes and cooling towers that showcases the British energy giant’s pioneering natural gas extraction technology. The facility earned BP Plc (BP.L) more than $650 million in profits in 2019, according to financial filings reviewed by Reuters. Yet the oil major agreed to sell a third of its majority stake in the project earlier this year. The deal exemplifies a larger strategy to liquidate fossil-fuel assets to raise cash for investments in renewable-energy projects that BP concedes won’t make money for years. BP’s big bet is emblematic of the hard choices confronting Big Oil. All oil majors face mounting pressure from regulators and investors worldwide to develop cleaner energy and divest from fossil fuels, a primary source of greenhouse-gas emissions that cause global warming. That scrutiny has increased since early August, when the United Nations panel on climate change warned in a landmark report that rising temperatures could soon spiral out of control. BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney, who took office in February 2020, is gambling that BP can make the clean-energy transition much faster than its peers. Last year, he became the first major oil CEO to announce that he would purposely cut future production. He aims to slash BP’s output by 40%, or about 1 million barrels per day, an amount equal to the UK’s entire daily output in 2019. At the same time, BP would boost its capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources to 50 gigawatts, a 20-fold increase and equivalent to the power produced by 50 U.S. nuclear plants.

Ed Crooks is Vice Chair of Americas at Wood Mackenzie.

A great reshuffle of oil and gas assets is under way, driven by varying strategies for the energy transition. Shell is selling its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5bn cash, and giving $7bn of that straight to its shareholders: https://t.co/iP54xsk7pa — Ed Crooks (@Ed_Crooks) September 20, 2021

Shell.us:

Houston − Shell Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips, a leading shales developer in the basin, for $9.5 billion in cash. The transaction will transfer all of Shell’s interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips, subject to regulatory approvals. “After reviewing multiple strategies and portfolio options for our Permian assets, this transaction with ConocoPhillips emerged as a very compelling value proposition,” said Wael Sawan, Upstream Director. “This decision once again reflects our focus on value over volumes as well as disciplined stewardship of capital. This transaction, made possible by the Permian team’s outstanding operational performance, provides excellent value to our shareholders through accelerating cash delivery and additional distributions.” Shell’s Upstream business plays a critical role in the Powering Progress strategy through a more focused, competitive and resilient portfolio that provides the energy the world needs today whilst funding shareholder distributions as well as the energy transition. The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions after closing, with the remainder used for further strengthening of the balance sheet. These distributions will be in addition to our shareholder distributions in the range of 20-30% of cash flow from operations. The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2021 with closing expected in Q4 2021. Shell has been providing energy to U.S. customers for more than 100 years and plans to remain an energy leader in the country for decades to come.

Notes to editors

Shell’s Permian business includes ownership in approximately 225k net acres with current production of around 175 thousand barrels equivalent per day.

This transaction constitutes a Class 2 transaction for RDS plc under the UK Listing Rules. The gross assets that are subject of this transaction amounted to $10.5 billion December 31, 2020. The Permian business recorded a before-tax operating loss of $491 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The transaction is expected to result in an after-tax gain of $2.4 to $2.6 billion, subject to adjustments.

The transaction is expected to result in an after-tax gain of $2.4 to $2.6 billion, subject to adjustments. A further update to Shell’s oil production outlook and portfolio will be provided with fourth quarter earnings.

Majority of Midland-based Permian employees and many Houston-based employees will be offered employment by ConocoPhillips with effect upon closing in accordance with the terms and conditions of the transaction.

Since 2017, Shell’s Permian operations have reduced green house gas and methane intensity by 80% through investment in infrastructure and technology.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. are serving as Shell’s financial advisors and Norton Rose Fulbright is serving as Shell’s legal advisor for the divestment.

Shell is one of America’s leading energy companies with interests in 50 states employing more than 15,000 people. Shell’s U.S. portfolio of operated companies and interests consists of oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, gasoline, lubricants, and other refined products along with renewables such as wind, solar, and mobility options like electric vehicle charging and hydrogen. In the U.S. Shell is also investing in an integrated power business that will provide electricity to millions of homes and businesses.

Financial Times (Paywall):

In May, a district court in the Netherlands ordered the company to slash its net carbon pollution by 45 per cent compared with 2019 levels by 2030, prompting chief executive Ben van Beurden to say that Shell would hasten plans to reduce emissions. Shell said on Monday that the deal would include roughly 225,000 net acres of land that produce some 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. Houston-based ConocoPhillips said it expects to produce about 200,000 b/d from the properties by next year. “After reviewing multiple strategies and portfolio options for our Permian assets, this transaction with ConocoPhillips emerged as a very compelling value proposition,” said Wael Sawan, Shell’s upstream director.

–

The US shale oil and gas industry, bedevilled for years by steep financial losses, is undergoing a period of rapid consolidation that has fuelled tens of billions of dollars in deals over the past year and a half. Shell said that producing oil and gas would continue to play a “critical role” in its strategy providing “the energy the world needs today whilst funding shareholder distributions as well as the energy transition.”