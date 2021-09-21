Oxford Study: Rapid Green Transition will Save Trillions September 21, 2021

Above, early solar panel and battery. In the 1950s, this would have been the most expensive form of electricity available. After a thousand-fold price drop, it is now the cheapest.

Bill McKibben on Substack:

The price of renewable energy is now falling nearly as fast as heat and rainfall records, and in the process perhaps offering us one possible way out. The public debate hasn’t caught up to the new reality—Bill Gates, in his recent bestseller on energy and climate, laments the “green premium” that must be paid for clean energy. But he (and virtually every other mainstream energy observer) is already wrong—and they’re all about to be spectacularly wrong, if the latest evidence turns out to be right. Last Wednesday, a team at Oxford University released a fascinating paper that I haven’t seen covered anywhere. Stirringly titled “Empirically grounded technology forecasts and the energy transition,” it makes the following argument: “compared to continuing with a fossil-fuel-based system, a rapid green energy transition will likely result in overall net savings of many trillions of dollars–even without accounting for climate damages or co-benefits of climate policy.” Short and muscular, the paper begins by pointing out that at the moment most energy technologies, from gas to solar, have converged on a price point of about $100 per megawatt hour. In the case of coal, gas, and oil, however, “after adjusting for inflation, prices now are very similar to what they were 140 years ago, and there is no obvious long-range trend.” Sun, wind, and batteries, however, have dropped exponentially at roughly ten percent a year for three decades. Solar power didn’t exist until the late 1950s; since that time it has dropped in price about three orders of magnitude.

Empirically GroundedTechnology Forecasts and the Energy Transition:

The long term trends provide a clue as to how this competition may be resolved: The prices of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas are volatile, but after adjusting for inflation, prices now are very similar to what they were 140 years ago, and there is no obvious long range trend. In contrast, for several decades the costs of solar photovoltaics (PV), wind, and batteries have dropped (roughly) exponentially at a rate near 10% per year. The cost of solar PV has decreased by more than three orders of magnitude since its first commercial use in 1958.

Back to the Oxford paper:

But perhaps the most remarkable feature is the dramatic exponential rise in the deployment of solar PV, wind, batteries and electrolyzers over the last decades as they transitioned from niche applications to mass markets. Their rate of increase is similar to that of nuclear energy in the 70’s, but unlike nuclear energy, they have all consistently experienced exponentially decreasing costs. The combination of exponentially decreasing costs and rapid exponentially increasing deployment is di↵erent to anything observed in any other energy technologies in the past, and positions renewables to challenge the dominance of fossil fuels within a decade. – ..the Fast Transition is likely to be substantially cheaper at all reasonable discount rates. Using the 1.4% social discount rate recommended in the Stern Review56, for example, the expected net present saving is roughly $14 trillion. The me- dian value, which gives a better indication of the net present saving likely to be realized in practice, is roughly $26 trillion. (The distribution of costs is roughly log-normal, so means and medians are substantially di↵erent.) Note that there is some evidence that technological progress does not slow when technologies reach their saturation phase57. If this is true, then costs continue to drop at their current pace according to Moore’s law, and the Fast Transition saves substantially more relative to the other scenarios.