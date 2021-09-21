Net Zero is not the Same as Zero September 21, 2021

Carbon offsets are a way to cheat on climate action. Don't let big corporations and the fossil fuel industry off the hook.pic.twitter.com/T8lCJFrDmt — Dr Peter Kalmus STOP LINE 3 (@ClimateHuman) September 21, 2021 Just so we’re clear. But both “zero” and “net zero” lie ahead in the same general direction, so stay the course and hit the accelerator on clean energy.

