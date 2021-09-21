Net Zero is not the Same as Zero
September 21, 2021
Just so we’re clear.
But both “zero” and “net zero” lie ahead in the same general direction, so stay the course and hit the accelerator on clean energy.
with Peter Sinclair
September 21, 2021 at 11:54 am
But we ALL wind up f$#*ed!
September 21, 2021 at 11:59 am
Scams are all around us and “net zero” is just one of many. For example, Justin Trudeau was reelected Prime Minister of Canada last night. Shocking because he’s always talking about being more green than other parties (including “the Greens”). He even bought in a revenue neutral carbon tax a couple of years back but he never stopped subsidizing oil companies (a promise he mas in 2015 but has repeatedly broken)
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-trudeaus-carbon-taxes-big-costs-and-broken-promises