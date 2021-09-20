Second Life for EV Batteries

September 20, 2021

There’s a meme out there that some kind of e-waste problem exists related to Lithium Ion batteries for electric vehicles.
In fact, the potential recycle value of such batteries is only beginning to be realized.

A typical EV battery will cycle many thousands of times, but there may come a point when the the battery will no longer, say, get you from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. At that point, the batteries will still perform at about 80 percent of their original specs, and it’s possible that owners might want to swap them out and sell them to an emerging market for energy storage, where they still have many years of useful life.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
