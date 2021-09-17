MIT: Fusion Approaching “Kitty Hawk” Moment

September 17, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “MIT: Fusion Approaching “Kitty Hawk” Moment”

  1. dumboldguy Says:

    September 17, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    Kitty Hawk moment? LOL As if coming up with fusion power is akin to a couple of bicycle makers inventing a rather simple device—-the airplane.

    I have been watching the “development” of fusion power ever since that day ~60 years ago when I visited the tokomak at Princeton as part of a field trip for a college physics class.

    We haven’t gotten far since then, and the pics of the lab at MIT even look like the one at Princeton. I am not holding my breath (and I detect the aroma of “start-ups” and “investprs” here, bringing to mind RWG’s cartoon.

    Reply
  2. Mark Mev Says:

    September 17, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    60 years ago you must have seen a stellarator, 50 years ago the princeton stellarator was converted to a Symmetric Tokamak. 50 year ago as a senior in college I planned on being a plasma physicist working in the fusion field (didn’t happen). I remember then being told it was only 20 years away for a commercial design. Anyway, I disagree that we haven’t gotten far. Magnetic fields have increased along with plasma currents and confinement times. Much better than the machines I learned about in my last year of college when I took a graduate class on fusion reactor design. But again, maybe in 20 years, we will have a commercial reactor? I should have stuck with fusion plasma research, I could of had a consistent job for the last 50 years!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: