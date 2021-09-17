MIT: Fusion Approaching “Kitty Hawk” Moment

with Peter Sinclair
September 17, 2021 at 6:11 pm
Kitty Hawk moment? LOL As if coming up with fusion power is akin to a couple of bicycle makers inventing a rather simple device—-the airplane.
I have been watching the “development” of fusion power ever since that day ~60 years ago when I visited the tokomak at Princeton as part of a field trip for a college physics class.
We haven’t gotten far since then, and the pics of the lab at MIT even look like the one at Princeton. I am not holding my breath (and I detect the aroma of “start-ups” and “investprs” here, bringing to mind RWG’s cartoon.
September 17, 2021 at 8:58 pm
60 years ago you must have seen a stellarator, 50 years ago the princeton stellarator was converted to a Symmetric Tokamak. 50 year ago as a senior in college I planned on being a plasma physicist working in the fusion field (didn’t happen). I remember then being told it was only 20 years away for a commercial design. Anyway, I disagree that we haven’t gotten far. Magnetic fields have increased along with plasma currents and confinement times. Much better than the machines I learned about in my last year of college when I took a graduate class on fusion reactor design. But again, maybe in 20 years, we will have a commercial reactor? I should have stuck with fusion plasma research, I could of had a consistent job for the last 50 years!