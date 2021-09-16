“Let Them Plant Trees”

September 16, 2021

One Response to ““Let Them Plant Trees””

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    September 17, 2021 at 1:51 am

    [For the record, Jim Cramer brought up giving the shareholders the dividends and let them plant trees. Wirth merely echoed the example.]

    Wirth actually said there was little value to them in investing in W&S because they were “mature”, as if fossil fuels weren’t post-mature. Of course the point of his interview was say whatever he needed to boost the price of his stock, and “green hydrogen” is the latest buzzword that the stock buyers can repeat at cocktail parties.

    Sorry, but I’m obliged to post this again:

