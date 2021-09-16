with Peter Sinclair
HE ACTUALLY SAID “LET THEM PLANT TREES” https://t.co/m5Gg9aTDgb— Emily Atkin (@emorwee) September 17, 2021
HE ACTUALLY SAID “LET THEM PLANT TREES” https://t.co/m5Gg9aTDgb
[For the record, Jim Cramer brought up giving the shareholders the dividends and let them plant trees. Wirth merely echoed the example.]
Wirth actually said there was little value to them in investing in W&S because they were “mature”, as if fossil fuels weren’t post-mature. Of course the point of his interview was say whatever he needed to boost the price of his stock, and “green hydrogen” is the latest buzzword that the stock buyers can repeat at cocktail parties.
Sorry, but I’m obliged to post this again:
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,793 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
September 17, 2021 at 1:51 am
[For the record, Jim Cramer brought up giving the shareholders the dividends and let them plant trees. Wirth merely echoed the example.]
Wirth actually said there was little value to them in investing in W&S because they were “mature”, as if fossil fuels weren’t post-mature. Of course the point of his interview was say whatever he needed to boost the price of his stock, and “green hydrogen” is the latest buzzword that the stock buyers can repeat at cocktail parties.
Sorry, but I’m obliged to post this again: