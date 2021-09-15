Zack Labe on Arctic Extremes September 15, 2021

Zachary Labe PhD is a post-doc at Colorado State, focusing on arctic modeling.

His twitter feed @ZLabe is a stream of essential visualizations of climate data.

I actually spoke to Zack in the fall of last year, but his take certainly applies even more to this past summer.

Yikes! 2021 was by far the hottest summer on record for land areas in the Northern Hemisphere mid-latitudes… 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/qrlDixEHnw — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) September 15, 2021

A look at the loss of thicker (usually older) #Arctic sea ice in Octobers from 1979-2016 (PIOMAS, ice < 1.5 meters masked black) pic.twitter.com/BtHCwVUdKk — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) November 14, 2016