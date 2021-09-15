Zack Labe on Arctic Extremes
September 15, 2021
Zachary Labe PhD is a post-doc at Colorado State, focusing on arctic modeling.
His twitter feed @ZLabe is a stream of essential visualizations of climate data.
I actually spoke to Zack in the fall of last year, but his take certainly applies even more to this past summer.
September 15, 2021 at 1:50 pm
Add to my comment on another thread about being worried over the methane bomb and the loss of the AMOC occurring sooner than some say. Artic sea ice loss has long been one of my worries.