Conservatives Trying to Find Footing on Climate Change September 15, 2021

The bottom line? Climate solutions have to make economic sense.



Revealing clip above has equal shares of frustration and satisfaction for climate realists.

On the plus side, uber conservative Bill O’Reilly (now humbled on a much smaller platform, but I’ll use him as an example) now gets that climate change is happening, and humans are responsible. He’s still clinging to the “..But China” rationalizations, and beating up on the “left wing loons” (who, it turns out, have been right all along, but never mind..) He gives a shout-out to the “wind turbines failed in Texas” canard.

The young lady he’s interviewing, while among the new generation of conservatives talking about climate, also seems stuck on the “nuclear and carbon capture” track, although hard to tell if she’s just trying to placate O’Reilly or she really believes it. No mention of solar, wind, batteries. (although Tesla comes up)

You should know that in fact there are conservatives who are working hard in America’s reddest areas to help roll out solar and wind development, and they are having great success. I’ve been doing a lot of work cooperatively with these folks, and these are some of the most productive left-right conversations currently happening in the country.

FWIW, posting for the umpteenth time my video on the Texas Blackouts of last winter. Bookmark for Thanksgiving discussions with Uncle Dittohead and Aunt Teabag.