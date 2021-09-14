New Video: A Nuanced Discussion on Small Nuclear
September 14, 2021
I realized a few months ago that I’d been talking to a sampling of the smartest engineers and energy experts on the planet, and that they all had something to say about the prospect for small nuclear reactors to be part of the climate solution. Nothing like nuclear to start a food fight at a climate science conference.
The thing is, there is a somewhat nuanced conversation to be had about nuclear. Most important thing to understand is that, no matter your position, the obstacles to new nuclear development are real and substantial.
Importantly, if the first small nukes come on line in the late 2020s, and then take a few years to prove themselves – with the price drops and accelerating buildout of wind, solar, and batteries – will there still be a place for them in the mix?
Biggest issue that no one brought up – proliferation of nuclear weapons.
September 14, 2021 at 10:14 am
We have had small nuclear reactors powering navy ships for decades. Why can’t these small reactors be used for power generation?
September 14, 2021 at 10:33 am
The real problems with nuclear costs are political,the foot-dragging in approval from the NRC, and the loan costs during the years and decades when they sit in limbo, and the fact that technology improves and yet they can’t afford to change for the better because it means starting the whole NRC glacial progress over again.
Fix the politics, and nuclear will be shown to be much less environmentally damaging than utility scale solar vast thousands of square miles on our desert eco systems and our coast eco systems dealing with off-shore wind.
12 acres of land at Diablo Canyon produces the same power – and always on – as 33 square miles of solar PV panels, and that doesn’t include the storage needed to make that PV really equivalent, nor the losses going into/out of storage.
September 14, 2021 at 4:42 pm
Danish company Seaborg are aiming for 2025 to put “compact Molten Salt Reactors” in service. Should help the toolbox of alternatives to fossils.
“Seaborg said its goal is to execute a rapid worldwide deployment of the CMSR Power barge via shipyard serial production. The ambitious plan is to bring the first CMSR Power barge into service in 2025. The company was issued a feasibility statement in 2020 for the CMSR reactor by the American Bureau of Shipping. Seaborg is utilising the maritime New Technology Qualification process as a cornerstone in the regulatory licensing process.”
https://www.neimagazine.com/news/newsseaborg-completes-experiments-to-optimise-its-molten-salt-reactor-design-9048040