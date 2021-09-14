CBS: New Satellite will Monitor Methane

September 14, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
3 Comments »

3 Responses to “CBS: New Satellite will Monitor Methane”

  1. Gingerbaker Says:

    September 14, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I’m not particularly sanguine about the accuracy of what was said in this video. The scientist for the advocacy NGO said most methane comes from natural gas wellheads, cows, and landfills. This is not true – the single largest source, by far, is wetlands.

    We also now know that the decomposition of surface vegetation produces methane directly, but this is not included in measurements. The EPA is supposedly looking into this. One would hope so, because the amount of deciduous biomass that rots is gigantic.

    I am also skeptical of the further statement that we have the means to cut methane emissions by half in the next decade, and that this would result in lowering the rate of AGW by 30%. (!) I have never heard such a statement before and it seems outlandish to me – total methane emissions are only 16% of anthropogenic USA CO2-equivalents and anthropogenic sources are smaller than natural sources.

    2018 EPA GHG Emissions report - Emmisions by key Category CO2

    27zgpww

    Reply
  2. Keith McClary Says:

    September 14, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Video unavailable
    The uploader has not made this video available in your country.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: