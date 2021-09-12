For Science Deniers, it’s Not About Facts
September 12, 2021
Short twitter thread lead Katharine Hayhoe to re-up one of her classic Global Weirding videos – explaining the crosslinks between emotional defensiveness and science denial.
with Peter Sinclair
Short twitter thread lead Katharine Hayhoe to re-up one of her classic Global Weirding videos – explaining the crosslinks between emotional defensiveness and science denial.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat