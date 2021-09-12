For Deniers, Science from the “Pit of Hell”

Raw Story:

“This mask mandate is just absolutely absurd. It’s insane. And, as far as I’m concerned, it’s straight from the pit of hell,” Dorobish said.

Dorobish had been signing exemptions for vaccine mandates and is now expanding to sign exemptions for masks.

Chiropractor John Dorobish of Cherry Tree Chiropractic in Uniontown was interviewed by WTAE-TV about the state’s new mask mandates for schools.

As President Joe Biden and health professionals urge Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks, one chiropractor in Pennsylvania is signing exemption forms for anyone seeking to evade public health measures.

Talking Points Memo:

Rep. Paul Broun (R-GA) tore into scientists as tools of the devil in a speech at the Liberty Baptist Church Sportsman’s Banquet last month.

“All that stuff I was taught about evolution and embryology and the Big Bang Theory, all that is lies straight from the pit of Hell,” Broun said. “And it’s lies to try to keep me and all the folks who were taught that from understanding that they need a savior.”

According to Broun, the scientific plot was primarily concerned with hiding the true age of the Earth. Broun serves on the House Science Committee, which came under scrutiny recently after another one of its Republican members, Rep. Todd Akin (R-MO), suggested that victims of “legitimate rape” have unnamed biological defenses against pregnancy.

“You see, there are a lot of scientific data that I’ve found out as a scientist that actually show that this is really a young Earth,” he said. “I don’t believe that the Earth’s but about 9,000 years old. I believe it was created in six days as we know them. That’s what the Bible says.”

Broun — a physician, with an M.D. and a B.S. in chemistry — is generally considered to be among the most conservative members of Congress, if not the most. He drew national attention in 2010 for saying he did not know if President Obama was an American citizen.