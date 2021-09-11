Music Break: Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings – Sitting on Top of the World September 11, 2021

in a sane world this weekend I’d be at the Wheatland Music Festival in Central Michigan – but (thanks anti-vaxxers) it was not to be. (will we ever have nice things again?)

Billy Strings came out of the Michigan roots music scene of which the Wheatland fest is the annually beating heart, now missing for two years in a row.

I’ll listen to this as a pale substitute for what I’m missing on this gorgeous September weekend.