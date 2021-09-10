Mark of the Derp

with Peter Sinclair
Lauren Witzke says that COVID-19 vaccines are "a mass death scale injection" and "a precursor to the Mark of the Beast." pic.twitter.com/bvM4X7M9I2— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 10, 2021
Lauren Witzke says that COVID-19 vaccines are "a mass death scale injection" and "a precursor to the Mark of the Beast." pic.twitter.com/bvM4X7M9I2
Meanwhile,
NEW: San Francisco schools report zero Covid-19 outbreaks after 90% of eligible students fully vaccinated, according to the San Fran Dept of Health.— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 10, 2021
NEW: San Francisco schools report zero Covid-19 outbreaks after 90% of eligible students fully vaccinated, according to the San Fran Dept of Health.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,796 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!