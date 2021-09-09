Hurricane Larry’s Path is a Map of Ocean Heat September 9, 2021

Hurricanes eat the ocean’s heat.

The ocean heat map above is an excellent illustration of that, as it shows the path of Cat 4 storm Larry across the Atlantic, in the track of cooler (blue) water on the right.

Below, good discussion of how Hurricanes interact with ocean heat, from Kevin Trenberth and Lijing Cheng.

