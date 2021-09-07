“Cry of the Earth”- Pope Francis’s Call on Climate September 7, 2021

Newsweek:

Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians issued a joint statement on Tuesday, pleading for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and take strides against climate change.

The joint statement is the first of its kind, issued by the top Christian leaders in the world, and pleaded for the attendees at the November summit and the world as a whole to make choices for the good of the planet.

“As leaders of our Churches, we call on everyone, whatever their belief or worldview, to endeavor to listen to the cry of the earth and of people who are poor, examining their behavior and pledging meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the earth which God has given us,” the statement said.

“Technology has unfolded new possibilities for progress but also for accumulating unrestrained wealth, and many of us behave in ways which demonstrate little concern for other people or the limits of the planet,” they said.

Below, Kathryn Hayhoe and others, on the moral dimension of climate change.

