CBS’s “Weather Prof” Jeff Berrardelli is a Master Explainer
September 7, 2021
Looks like they’ve given him some new studio facilities to expand on the science.
How much longer can Fox News pretend this is not affecting their viewers?
with Peter Sinclair
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat