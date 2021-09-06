Ida’s Toxic Remains September 6, 2021

Cat 4 Hurricane passing over some of the densest oil/gas/chemical sites in the country.

What could go wrong?

NOLA.com:

The U.S. Coast Guard has begun setting up a pollution response team in Baton Rouge after state and federal officials received reports of several dozen oil spills or sheens since Hurricane Ida.

Coast Guard Capt. Kristi Luttrell, former commander of the 8th District headquarters in New Orleans, has been named Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the Ida response efforts.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said it will be the lead agency investigating spills in inland waters in the state.

The Coast Guard’s National Response Center and the state Department of Environmental Quality have received dozens of reports of potential spills and sheens, in addition to reports of upsets at refineries and petrochemical plants that have resulted in air emissions.

The response center’s public listing of its reports is only updated weekly, on Mondays. Its Monday morning update, listed 250 incidents reported between August 29, the day Ida hit, and Sept. 5 in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. In its Monday news release, the Coast Guard said it was “prioritizing nearly 350 reported incidents for further investigation by state, local and federal authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” and in response to a query said all were in Louisiana.

Sam Jones, director of the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, said his agency had received 200 reports of potential spills so far, but have only confirmed 30 of the reports.

Many more instances at the link.

Desmogblbog:

In the wetlands I spotted numerous oil slicks, most appearing to come from the numerous oil and gas wells that are located throughout the southern coastal area. And along the Mississippi River, from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, I photographed flooded industrial sites, many that have been flaring since the storm first hit.

Isle de Jean Charles sits about 80 miles southwest of New Orleans, where sea-level rise and coastal erosion are intensified by oil and gas canals and climate change, and it took a major hit from Hurricane Ida.

I believe that the extent of damage done from the fossil fuel and petrochemical industry here from leaks, spills, flaring, ruptures, chemicals releases, etc as a result of #HurricaneIda may be ultimately be among the worst of such events ever recorded.